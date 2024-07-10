Runway 2 of Bucharest Henri Coandă Airport operational again after modernization works

Runway 2 and the rapid exit taxiways at Henri Coandă International Airport are operational again following the completion of modernization works worth RON 107 million (EUR 21.5 million), according to the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB).

The investment, which involved extensive work on the five taxiways associated with Runway 08L-26R for takeoff and landing, is part of CNAB's strategy to increase the operational capacity of Henri Coandă Airport and to optimize the operating conditions for aircraft.

"With the completion of the works, higher code aircraft (code E, e.g., Boeing B777, Airbus A330) will be able to operate on these surfaces without restrictions. Additionally, the taxiways to Runway 2 have been modernized, and lighting has been installed using LED technology," reads the press release.

The airport's other runway also needs repair and modernization work, but these will not start until 2026-2027.

Last year, Henri Coandă Airport saw 111,280 takeoffs and landings, 9.5% more than in 2022.

(Photo source: Bucharestairports.ro)