RRG starts construction at Lakeside11 residential project in Bucharest

Real Estate Group (RRG), a company with almost 20 years of experience in the Romanian real estate market, has begun the construction of the first phase of its business-class Lakeside11 residential project in Bucharest, with an expected completion by the end of 2026.

The total investment in the Lakeside11 project, located on the shores of Străulești Lake in the capital, amounts to EUR 60 million.

The first phase of the project, which involves an investment of EUR 20 million, includes 3 blocks with 105 apartments.

The first phase of the project consists of 21 double 1R apartments, 51 two-room apartments, 15 three-room apartments, 12 three-room apartments with large lake-view terraces and a master bedroom, three four-room apartments and three exclusive penthouse apartments. The builder says that the apartments are up to 20% larger than the market offerings.

Apartment prices start at EUR 105,000 for a double 1R apartment (49.8 square meters of usable area plus 8.2 square meters terrace). Two-room apartments start at EUR 129,000 (63.2 square meters of usable area and 4.4 square meters balcony), while three-room apartments are priced from EUR 165,000 (84.1 square meters of usable area and two terraces of 14.6 square meters in total).

Consstar Construct has been selected as the contractor for the first package of works.

RRG boasts experience on the entire development process, from concept creation and construction to real estate facilities management. In recent years, the company completed and delivered the Park Avenue 96 and Lighthouse Residence projects, comprising over 100 apartments in total.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)