Society

Romania’s forestry authority offering 18,000 Christmas trees for sale

06 December 2024

Romania’s forestry authority Romsilva announced that it is offering over 18,000 Christmas trees for sale during the holiday season. 

Around 14,000 of the trees up for sale are fir trees, and prices at the various forestry offices range from RON 15 (EUR 3) to RON 35 (EUR 7), depending on the size and species of the tree.

“In the holiday season, the National Forest Administration – Romsilva, through its territorial units, is offering 18,547 Christmas trees for sale. Of these, 13,902 are fir trees, while the remaining 4,645 are spruce trees or other coniferous species,” Romsilva announced. 

The majority of the Christmas trees come from specialized plantations and nurseries.

“The forestry directorates and local offices within Romsilva will prioritize requests from the general population through direct sales. Sales to economic operators will only be made within the limits of the surplus,” Romsilva further announced in the press release

“Forestry offices also offer, upon request, Christmas trees with protected roots or in pots, which can be replanted - a recommended solution. This option includes additional costs. Moreover, if the units subordinate to the National Forest Administration – Romsilva sell Christmas trees in markets or other designated locations, transport, handling, and storage costs will also be included in the final sale price,” the source added. 

Romsilva manages approximately 3.13 million hectares of forest, about 48% of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for approximately one million hectares of forest in other forms of ownership.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva on Facebook)

