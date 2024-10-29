Romania’s Romgaz ups natural gas output by 4.4% y/y in January-September

Romgaz (BVB: SNG), Romania’s largest natural gas producer and supplier, increased its gas extraction by 4.4% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a total of 3.67 billion cubic metres extracted versus 3.51 billion cubic metres in 2023.

This growth in extraction is expected to positively impact the company’s financial results, which are scheduled for release on November 15.

Additionally, Romgaz boosted its electricity production by 13.7% y/y, reaching 730 GWh.

The company, majority-owned by the Romanian state, reported a market capitalization of RON 21 billion (EUR 4 billion) after the price of its shares rose by 10% ytd.

