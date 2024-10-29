 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania’s Romgaz ups natural gas output by 4.4% y/y in January-September

29 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz (BVB: SNG), Romania’s largest natural gas producer and supplier, increased its gas extraction by 4.4% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a total of 3.67 billion cubic metres extracted versus 3.51 billion cubic metres in 2023. 

This growth in extraction is expected to positively impact the company’s financial results, which are scheduled for release on November 15.

Additionally, Romgaz boosted its electricity production by 13.7% y/y, reaching 730 GWh. 

The company, majority-owned by the Romanian state, reported a market capitalization of RON 21 billion (EUR 4 billion) after the price of its shares rose by 10% ytd. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Normal
Energy

Romania’s Romgaz ups natural gas output by 4.4% y/y in January-September

29 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz (BVB: SNG), Romania’s largest natural gas producer and supplier, increased its gas extraction by 4.4% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, with a total of 3.67 billion cubic metres extracted versus 3.51 billion cubic metres in 2023. 

This growth in extraction is expected to positively impact the company’s financial results, which are scheduled for release on November 15.

Additionally, Romgaz boosted its electricity production by 13.7% y/y, reaching 730 GWh. 

The company, majority-owned by the Romanian state, reported a market capitalization of RON 21 billion (EUR 4 billion) after the price of its shares rose by 10% ytd. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 October 2024
People
Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds
30 October 2024
Defense
Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania
30 October 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom’s shares gain 3.6% on better-than-expected Q3 results
30 October 2024
Energy
Romania gets green light for EUR 1.1 bln grants to finance energy projects under Modernization Fund
29 October 2024
Politics
Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides
29 October 2024
Startup
US-based HR startup co-founded by Romanian secures USD 3.75 mln in funding led by Google’s early-stage AI fund
29 October 2024
Macro
Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average
29 October 2024
Tech
Romanian tech innovation catches the eye of French president Emmanuel Macron