 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz (BVB: SNG), the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, will list its first bond issue, worth EUR 500 million and aimed to finance the Neptun Deep offshore gas project, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on November 19.

In October, Romgaz issued the first EUR 500 million tranche of a EUR 1.5 billion FX bond aimed to support investment plans. 

The demand from investors exceeded the supply by more than 10 times, and the award interest stood at the level of 4.776%.  

Launched on the Luxembourg Exchange, the bond was being traded at 0.82% above par on November 14, resulting in a 4.56% yield. 

The five-year bond has a 4.75% coupon attached.

Romgaz has a capitalization of RON 21.4 billion (EUR 4.3 billion) and is 70% controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy.

Romania's state-owned Romgaz, which commands 52% of the nation's gas production and holds over 90% of its underground gas storage capacity, secured approval on September 20 for a medium-term notes programme of up to EUR 1.5 billion from Luxembourg's Financial Sector Supervisory Commission (CSSF).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange

15 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romgaz (BVB: SNG), the largest producer and main supplier of natural gas in Romania, will list its first bond issue, worth EUR 500 million and aimed to finance the Neptun Deep offshore gas project, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on November 19.

In October, Romgaz issued the first EUR 500 million tranche of a EUR 1.5 billion FX bond aimed to support investment plans. 

The demand from investors exceeded the supply by more than 10 times, and the award interest stood at the level of 4.776%.  

Launched on the Luxembourg Exchange, the bond was being traded at 0.82% above par on November 14, resulting in a 4.56% yield. 

The five-year bond has a 4.75% coupon attached.

Romgaz has a capitalization of RON 21.4 billion (EUR 4.3 billion) and is 70% controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy.

Romania's state-owned Romgaz, which commands 52% of the nation's gas production and holds over 90% of its underground gas storage capacity, secured approval on September 20 for a medium-term notes programme of up to EUR 1.5 billion from Luxembourg's Financial Sector Supervisory Commission (CSSF).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 November 2024
Culture
Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project
15 November 2024
Startup
Deloitte: Romania’s Questo, Steepsoft AI and Ascendia among fastest-growing tech startups in Central Europe
15 November 2024
Brasov
Artificial snow production begins in Poiana Brașov ahead of ski season
15 November 2024
Environment
European Commission takes Romania, Bulgaria to court for failing to treat wastewater
15 November 2024
Politics
Romania's interior minister expects progress on full Schengen accession after November 22 talk with Karner
15 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romgaz floats its 5-year, 4.75% EUR 500 mln FX bond at Bucharest Exchange
15 November 2024
Macro
Romania's GDP up 0.9% y/y in Jan-Sep, negative base effects expected for Q4
15 November 2024
Society
Two more Romanians confirmed dead after devastating floods in Spain, no more missing