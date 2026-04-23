Romania’s Techcelerator launches first deep tech, cybersecurity accelerator in Southeast Europe

Techcelerator, Romania’s longest-running technology accelerator, launched Vanguard, the first integrated accelerator in Southeast Europe dedicated to deep tech, cybersecurity, and the resilience of critical infrastructure, on Tuesday, April 21.

Vanguard offers deeptech startups a structured framework for testing and validating solutions, preparing for international scaling, developing institutional partnerships, and accessing European and NATO funding mechanisms. It is aimed at startups developing products and solutions in fields such as AI, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, critical infrastructure, transportation and logistics, energy resilience and data centers, advanced manufacturing and industrial automation, as well as space and aerospace technologies.

The program facilitates the development of strategic networks, connecting startups with investment funds, European industry and business partners, test centres, relevant public institutions, business angels, and representatives of European and NATO programs. At the same time, it provides access to essential knowledge and resources through in-depth exposure to the European private and public funding landscape, the development of technology readiness levels (TRL), and international go-to-market strategies for deep tech and dual-use solutions.

Another pillar is the community component, which integrates startups into a growing network of dual-use innovators in Romania, Southeast Europe, and the European defense ecosystem. At the same time, the program helps strengthen participants’ institutional credibility, sending a strong signal of trust to investors, customers, and European and NATO Programs.

Startups can apply to Techcelerator Vanguard if they have a working prototype (minimum TRL 3), a clear link between the problem and the solution, a functional team with at least one member or partner with experience in the relevant field, and a market analysis identifying potential users and scaling partners (private and/or public) targeted for national and international commercialisation. They must also present a credible revenue generation plan and be backed by a team of at least two founders with a solid understanding of the defense sector.

Startups selected for the Vanguard program will receive 6 themed bootcamps and 6 international delegations to EU/NATO hubs such as VivaTech Paris and Hello Tomorrow Amsterdam, scheduled for June 2026. They will also receive 3 Scale Match sessions with corporations and integrators; 75–100 hours of specialized coaching; access to a network of over 20 VC funds specializing in deep tech and dual-use technologies; direct access to over 6 EU & NATO funding instruments; and opportunities for testing, validation, and access to procurement channels through partner institutions. The program runs from June to November 2026, and applications are open until May 30, 2026.

“Romania and Southeast Europe have significant potential in the new geopolitical context surrounding the Black Sea, and this acceleration program is designed precisely to enhance the differentiation and competitiveness of local startups, to pair local innovation with relevant partnerships, and to connect founders to existing investment and financing opportunities and mechanisms at both the European and NATO levels,” said Cristian Dascălu, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Techcelerator.

The program was presented at the DeepTech Romania Forum, organized on the occasion of World Creativity and Innovation Day, at the Cotroceni Palace, in the presence of president Nicușor Dan.

The Forum, organized by Techcelerator, ROTSA, and SpaceTech Cluster, with support from DNSC, Upgrade100, DiFine PR, and MyConnector, and hosted by the presidential Administration of Romania, brought together government officials, researchers, and startup founders from the advanced technologies sector. Among the topics discussed were the importance of innovation in national development strategies, the internationalization of local technology champions, reducing bureaucracy in technology transfer, and increasing competitiveness through the adoption of local innovations and emerging and disruptive technologies.

In his opening remarks at the Forum, president Nicușor Dan emphasized the strategic role of technology in the security architecture and the need to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors. “Those who fail to invest in security technology will fall behind far more than they would have 20 years ago,” he stated. “You will always have an open door here to advocate for the various public policies necessary for your industry,” the president also said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)