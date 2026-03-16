Restaurant tech startup Choice secures USD 7.1 mln funding, eyes expansion in Romania

Restaurant technology startup Choice has raised USD 7.1 million in new funding as it accelerates its expansion across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Romania. The company entered the Romanian market in 2025 and has already attracted its first paying restaurants.

The funding round was led by Portuguese venture capital fund Alea Capital, with participation from Polish fund Smartlink and existing investors Reflex Capital and J&T Ventures from the Czech Republic. With this investment, the company’s total funding raised reaches USD 11.6 million.

Choice develops a B2B SaaS platform designed to help restaurants manage their digital presence, online orders, deliveries, and customer relationships from a single interface. It currently works with more than 30,000 registered restaurants in nine European markets, including over 7,000 paying customers.

Romania is one of the startup’s newest markets, but the company sees strong potential in the local restaurant and delivery sectors. As part of its expansion plans, Choice intends to build an operational hub in Bucharest in 2026, including teams dedicated to sales, onboarding, partnerships, and customer support.

“Romania is an extremely dynamic market for the restaurant and delivery industry. We are seeing an increasing openness to digitalization, and the interest received from our first customers confirms that local restaurants are looking for solutions that give them more control over sales and customer relations,” said Alex Ilyash, Founder and CEO of Startup Choice.

The platform integrates with major delivery services such as Wolt, Glovo, and Bolt, allowing restaurants to manage orders from multiple platforms in one place. At the same time, businesses can launch their own websites with commission-free online ordering systems, retaining control over customer data and profit margins through a subscription model, the startup said.

Choice also offers tools such as reservations, QR-code menus, digital payments, loyalty programs, and marketing automation.

“We are seeing growing interest from restaurants in Romania in digital tools that simplify operations and improve the customer experience. The Choice platform brings together features such as online ordering, reservations, loyalty programs, and marketing tools in one place,” said Alexandru Punga, Head of Sales at Startup Choice Romania.

Part of the newly raised funding will be used to develop artificial intelligence modules that automate marketing campaigns, generate personalized promotions, and help restaurants optimize sales based on customer data.

The company currently employs more than 130 specialists across Europe and aims to become one of the leading technology providers for restaurants in the region.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)