Romanians increasingly turning toward electric cars amid fuel uncertainty, report says

Data from the major Romanian auto marketplace Autovit from the past month shows a visible shift in the preferences of car consumers in Romania, with growing interest in electric cars, against the backdrop of an economic and energy context marked by uncertainties.

The platform’s analysis indicated an approximately 40% increase in demand for 100% electric passenger cars since the start of the war in Iran and the subsequent rise in fuel prices.

At the same time, interest in diesel cars has decreased by about 15%, signaling a possible repositioning of user preferences toward more predictable alternatives from a cost perspective.

In the second week since the start of the war, demand for electric cars increased by 15% compared to the first week, and in the third week the pace intensified significantly, reaching a remarkable 49% increase compared to the previous week.

Of the total volume of these requests, the overwhelming majority target used cars, which represent over 90% of user interest, while the new car segment remains marginal.

The trend is also confirmed by broader aggregated data. In Autovit.ro’s monthly analysis, demand for electric cars is already 22% higher in March 2026 compared to February, and compared to March 2025, interest in electric vehicles has increased by 47%.

“We are observing a rapid reaction from consumers in response to market changes and uncertainties related to usage costs. Electric cars are becoming increasingly attractive not only from a sustainability perspective but also as a more stable alternative in terms of costs. Our data clearly shows that interest in these vehicles accelerates during such periods,” said Sorin Bălan, Commercial Director of Autovit.ro.

The trend is also reflected at the regional level. “A visible intensification of interest in electric vehicles is taking shape on automotive platforms across Europe. Since the end of February, demand has increased by up to 54% in Romania, France, Portugal, and Poland, with week-to-week acceleration, not stabilization. At the same time, interest in diesel cars is declining. It is worth noting that this evolution comes on top of an already upward trend for electric vehicles, which the recent context appears to have amplified,” said Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group.

Autovit.ro specialists estimated that this trend could continue in the coming period, amid concerns related to energy costs and their predictability.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicola Ferrari|Dreamstime.com)