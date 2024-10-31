Romanian citizens reported missing in Spain after devastating floods

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said Romanian citizens have been reported missing after the severe flash floods that hit Spain this week. Dozens of people are missing, and at least 95 lost their lives in the devastating flooding, according to CNN.

According to the updates released by the MAE on Thursday morning, October 31, 22 Romanians have been reported missing after the floods. However, this figure could change as the situation unfolds.

"Through the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana, the MAE is verifying the information regarding the disappearance of 22 Romanian citizens. The consular office maintains permanent contact with the Spanish authorities, and checks are ongoing," reads the announcement. "Also, the Romanian Embassy in Madrid is in contact with the Spanish central authorities, through the attachés for internal affairs, to support the necessary actions."

Representatives of the consular office are in permanent contact with the Romanian citizens who reported the missing persons, the ministry also said.

At least 92 people were killed in the worst-affected region of Valencia, according to CNN, while two others died in Castile-La-Mancha and one person in Andalusia. Meanwhile, the Spanish authorities are searching for dozens of missing persons.

President Klaus Iohannis also reacted to the tragedy on social media, expressing Romania's solidarity with Spain in these difficult times.

"We're deeply concerned and saddened by the loss of lives and huge devastation caused by the severe floods in Spain. Romania stands with Spain in these difficult times. Our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims," reads the president's post on X.

(Photo source: Fernando Astasio/Dreamstime.com)