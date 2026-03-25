Romanian woman suspected of spying for Russia detained in Germany

A Romanian woman and a Ukrainian man have been detained in Germany on suspicion of espionage in favor of Russia. The two allegedly gathered information about a person who was supplying Ukraine with drones and components and planning to organize an attack.

The two alleged spies were arrested following extensive investigations carried out by the counterintelligence service of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and by agents of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, according to Deutsche Welle.

German prosecutors stated that the suspects are Alla S., a 45-year-old Romanian woman who was arrested on Tuesday, March 24, in Rheine (North Rhine-Westphalia), and Sergey N., a 43-year-old Ukrainian from the Kharkiv region (eastern Ukraine). He was detained by Spanish authorities in Elda, near Alicante, based on a European arrest warrant.

“Starting in December 2025, Sergey N. monitored, on behalf of a Russian intelligence service, a person in Germany who was delivering drones and related components to Ukraine. The suspect collected information from the internet and filmed at the workplace of the person concerned,” the German Federal Prosecutor stated.

Subsequently, Sergey N. moved to Spain, and Alla S. took over his mission. The woman went to the home address of the targeted person and filmed the location with her mobile phone. The espionage activities of the two allegedly aimed to prepare operations by intelligence services against the targeted individual, possibly an attack or assassination attempt on the drone supplier, according to investigators.

Der Spiegel contacted the targeted drone manufacturer and noted that the company supplied small kamikaze drones to Ukraine and is currently specialized in the production of individual drone components.

Earlier this week, a 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old Romanian woman were detained after they reportedly tried and failed to enter HM Naval Base Clyde, which hosts the UK’s nuclear submarine fleet and the Trident nuclear deterrent system.

radu@romania-insider.com

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