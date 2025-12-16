Romanian president Nicușor Dan is scheduled to be in the United Kingdom on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 16-17, to meet with representatives of the business environment and the Romanian community.

On the first day, the head of state will hold meetings with Romanian representatives from the business environment in the UK, as well as with those from British companies. In the evening, Dan will meet the Romanian community in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Romanian Embassy in London.

According to the agenda, the next day, the president will meet with Romanian representatives of the business environment in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, starting at 11:30 AM (Romanian time), then with representatives of British companies, starting at 1 PM.

Before this trip, Nicușor Dan visited Finland to take part in the EU Eastern Flank Summit and hold a series of official meetings with representatives of the Finnish government and the defense industry. He also traveled to Paris last week, where he met with French president Emmanuel Macron and attended the inauguration of a new alley named after Romanian diplomat Nicolae Titulescu in Parc Monceau.

Despite the busy schedule and numerous trips, the president maintained that he is aware of the ongoing crisis in the justice system, as well as the protests in support of free and independent magistrates.

