Romanian president travels to Finland for summit of EU Eastern Flank states

Romanian president Nicușor Dan is in Finland on Monday and Tuesday, December 15-16, where he is scheduled to take part in the EU Eastern Flank Summit and hold a series of official meetings with representatives of the Finnish government and the defense industry.

According to the public agenda, on Monday, the president is set to meet in Helsinki with representatives of companies from the defense and aerospace sectors during a visit to the headquarters of the PIA Association. Later in the afternoon, Nicușor Dan is scheduled to hold an official meeting with Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo at the Kesäranta residence.

The visit continues on Tuesday in Espoo, where the Romanian president will visit the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, one of Europe’s leading applied research institutes.

In the second part of the day, Nicușor Dan will participate in the EU Eastern Flank Summit, hosted at the House of the Estates in Helsinki.

The summit agenda includes working sessions focused on European Union support for Eastern Flank states, the regional security situation, and strategic coordination amid tensions generated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, according to RFI Romania. Participating leaders are also expected to hold a joint press conference at the conclusion of the meeting.

Nicușor Dan also traveled to Paris last week, where he met with French president Emmanuel Macron and attended the inauguration of a new alley named after Romanian diplomat Nicolae Titulescu in Parc Monceau.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)