Politics

Romanian president reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky, to visit Kyiv this autumn

13 August 2025

Romanian president Nicușor Dan spoke by phone on August 12 with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, expressing Romania’s support for US president Donald Trump’s efforts to find a solution to the war in Ukraine, provided that “peace is reached with Ukraine at the negotiation table.” Dan also accepted Zelensky’s invitation to visit Kyiv this autumn.

In a post on X, Nicușor Dan said he had an in-depth discussion with Zelensky, emphasizing the need for a “comprehensive and lasting peace” to end Russia’s daily attacks.

“Today I had in-depth phone discussion with president Zelensky. I presented him my view, that we need a comprehensive & lasting peace in Ukraine, so that Russia’s daily atrocities stop,” reads the post.

“Romania supports the efforts of president Trump to reach a solution. An agreement must be just, long-lasting and sustainable. Peace must be reached with Ukraine at the negotiation table.”

Dan also reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, stressing that the country’s security is closely linked to the security of the Black Sea and Europe.

“As neighbor and partner, Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine in all efforts to reach a just peace for the people of Ukraine,” he wrote.

The Romanian leader also said that he accepted Volodymyr Zelensky’s invitation to travel to Kyiv this autumn.

In his turn, Zelensky, in a Facebook post, said the two leaders coordinated their next diplomatic steps and were preparing for “important contacts” the following day. He thanked Dan and other EU leaders for their clear statement of support for Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty, noting that the first step toward a just peace must be a ceasefire. In addition, he underlined that if Russia refuses to halt its attacks, economic sanctions should be applied to compel it to do so. 

He also expressed gratitude for Romania’s support in advancing Ukraine and Moldova’s joint EU membership aspirations.

“We look forward to welcoming the president to Ukraine. Our teams are already working on the details,” Zelensky said.

The call came just days before a historic meeting in Alaska between Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin. 

Romanian president Dan said he will join the Coalition of the Willing summit via videoconference on Wednesday, highlighting a joint European declaration affirming that peace cannot be built without Ukraine’s involvement, respect for its sovereignty, and the Ukrainian people’s right to determine their own future, Digi24 reported. He pledged continued Romanian support, alongside European and transatlantic partners, for a secure, stable, and democratic region.

Romania’s foreign minister Oana Țoiu was in Kyiv on August 7, where she held a series of high-level meetings, including with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the Romanian ministry, the visit marked the first bilateral trip by a Romanian foreign minister to the Ukrainian capital since the Russian invasion in 2022.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
Normal

