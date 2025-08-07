Politics

Romania’s foreign minister visits Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine

07 August 2025

Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu began an official visit to Ukraine on Thursday, August 7, marking the first bilateral trip by a Romanian foreign minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion in 2022. The visit signals Romania's strong and ongoing solidarity with Ukraine, the ministry said.

Minister Țoiu is scheduled to hold high-level talks with Ukrainian officials on key issues of mutual interest. Her agenda also includes a visit to Chernivtsi to meet with members of the Romanian community in the region.

The visit began with a stop at Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv, one year after the facility was deliberately targeted in a Russian missile strike widely condemned as a war crime. 

Speaking after the visit, minister Țoiu described the emotional impact of meeting the young patients.

"As a mother, I cannot put into words the emotions these attacks have stirred in me. Seeing these innocent children, some undergoing treatment for serious diagnoses, reminded me once again of the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people," she said.

The Romanian minister also visited the "School of Superheroes," an educational initiative operating within the National Cancer Institute that allows children undergoing long-term treatment to continue their studies. The school is supported by the foundation of First Lady Olena Zelenska in cooperation with international partners.

"I expressed my deep admiration and best wishes for these superheroes who teach us never to give up," Țoiu added. "This visit reminded me again what Ukrainians are fighting for: their children's well-being, their freedom, and their future."

Romania, she stated, will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine in its legitimate fight.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)

