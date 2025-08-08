Romanian foreign minister holds high-level meetings in Kyiv, including with president Zelensky

Romania’s foreign minister Oana Țoiu was in Kyiv on Thursday, August 7, where she held a series of high-level meetings, including with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the Romanian ministry, the visit marks the first bilateral trip by a Romanian foreign minister to the Ukrainian capital since the Russian invasion in 2022.

In the talks with president Zelensky, Oana Țoiu praised “the heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people” in the face of Russian aggression and reiterated “Romania’s deep appreciation for Ukraine’s efforts to achieve peace,” in contrast to Russia’s continued attacks on civilians and infrastructure, reads the official press release.

Moreover, both sides underlined their shared vision of a ceasefire followed by a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European path.

The Romanian minister reaffirmed her country’s support for Ukraine and readiness to take an active role in reconstruction and cross-border projects benefiting both states.

The situation in the Republic of Moldova was also discussed, with emphasis on maintaining its European trajectory for regional stability.

Oana Țoiu also held political consultations with Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha, reaffirming once again Romania’s support for Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty and commending the progress made towards EU membership. She highlighted the importance of cross-border infrastructure investments in Ukraine’s reconstruction and in boosting regional resilience.

The ministers reviewed the full range of bilateral issues, including security developments in the Black Sea region, and discussed the prospect of elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership for peace, democracy, and prosperity.

Meanwhile, in the Romanian minister’s meeting with Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, discussions focused on regional peace, European integration and joint economic projects, including in the defence industry. Both sides agreed on continuing joint government meetings to deepen cooperation, reviewed progress on major infrastructure works such as the bridge over the Tisza River, and expressed interest in fostering business ties between Romanian and Ukrainian companies.

Svyrydenko invited Romania to participate in Ukraine’s reconstruction, while Țoiu reiterated Romania’s willingness to share its pre-accession experience and stressed the importance of fully respecting the rights of national minorities, particularly in education.

The visit also included a meeting with Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, as part of the minister’s official programme in Kyiv.

