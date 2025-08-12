Politics

Romanian foreign minister backs US-led peace efforts, stresses ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’

12 August 2025

Romania’s foreign minister Oana Țoiu reaffirmed Bucharest’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty during a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, August 11, following her recent visit to Kyiv. In a post on social media, she said Ukraine’s leaders and people remain committed to peace, a goal Romania shares both as a neighbor and an EU member state.

The Romanian official welcomed the efforts of the United States and the initiative of president Donald Trump to secure “a just and lasting peace,” noting that Washington’s leverage should continue to be used in negotiations.

Moreover, Țoiu stressed that any settlement must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, with Kyiv directly involved in talks. 

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” she said, adding that a real and enduring peace must reflect the will of its citizens.

The Romanian minister also underlined the need for strong security guarantees to prevent renewed aggression, complementing deterrence and defense measures on NATO’s Eastern Flank and including specific provisions for the Black Sea region.

In an interview with local news channel Digi24, minister Oana Țoiu said that European Union leaders want peace negotiations on Ukraine to take place with “Ukraine at the negotiating table” and hope that Donald Trump’s “extraordinary influence” will persuade Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire during the talks.

“There are several discussion formats and bilateral meetings with president Zelensky. At the end of the week, there will also be a meeting in the Coalition of the Willing format, in which we are also participating through president Nicușor Dan,” she said.

According to Politico.eu, Donald Trump is to join European leaders, including Volodymyr Zelensky, for a virtual summit on Wednesday, ahead of the planned meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 15.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

