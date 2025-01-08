Romanian mountain rescuers save lynx that fell into a well

A lynx that had fallen into a well near Romania's Parângul Mare peak was rescued by mountain rescuers from Gorj County, who descended approximately 15 meters to retrieve the animal.

After sedating the animal, the rescuers descended into the well, immobilized it, and brought it to the surface. The lynx was unharmed and was subsequently released.

The operation also involved personnel from Gorj's Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Gorj) and representatives of the local hunting fund management.

Around 2,000 Eurasian lynx live in the Romanian Carpathian Mountains. The region is home to one of the few stable populations of an animal that was almost hunted out of existence. Nocturnal and solitary, the lynxes are most active during the winter.

Romania's mountain rescuers faced record numbers of calls for help over the Christmas and New Year holidays, with numerous unprepared or lost tourists needing assistance on mountain slopes.

(Photo source: Facebook/Salvamont Romania-Dispeceratul National Salvamont)