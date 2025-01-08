Environment

Romanian mountain rescuers save lynx that fell into a well

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A lynx that had fallen into a well near Romania's Parângul Mare peak was rescued by mountain rescuers from Gorj County, who descended approximately 15 meters to retrieve the animal.

After sedating the animal, the rescuers descended into the well, immobilized it, and brought it to the surface. The lynx was unharmed and was subsequently released.

The operation also involved personnel from Gorj's Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Gorj) and representatives of the local hunting fund management.

Around 2,000 Eurasian lynx live in the Romanian Carpathian Mountains. The region is home to one of the few stable populations of an animal that was almost hunted out of existence. Nocturnal and solitary, the lynxes are most active during the winter.

Romania's mountain rescuers faced record numbers of calls for help over the Christmas and New Year holidays, with numerous unprepared or lost tourists needing assistance on mountain slopes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Salvamont Romania-Dispeceratul National Salvamont)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Environment

Romanian mountain rescuers save lynx that fell into a well

08 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A lynx that had fallen into a well near Romania's Parângul Mare peak was rescued by mountain rescuers from Gorj County, who descended approximately 15 meters to retrieve the animal.

After sedating the animal, the rescuers descended into the well, immobilized it, and brought it to the surface. The lynx was unharmed and was subsequently released.

The operation also involved personnel from Gorj's Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Gorj) and representatives of the local hunting fund management.

Around 2,000 Eurasian lynx live in the Romanian Carpathian Mountains. The region is home to one of the few stable populations of an animal that was almost hunted out of existence. Nocturnal and solitary, the lynxes are most active during the winter.

Romania's mountain rescuers faced record numbers of calls for help over the Christmas and New Year holidays, with numerous unprepared or lost tourists needing assistance on mountain slopes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Salvamont Romania-Dispeceratul National Salvamont)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 January 2025
Politics
Event in Washington to officially mark Romania’s entry into US Visa Waiver program this week
08 January 2025
Events
Dakar Rally: Dacia Sandriders down to two teams after French driver Sébastien Loeb involved in accident
08 January 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom to reportedly sell 6.75 bln cubic meters of Neptun Deep gas to Germany's Uniper
08 January 2025
Macro
Romania's Govt. to prepare "first draft" of 2025 budget by January 27
06 January 2025
Events
2025 concerts in Romania: Justin Timberlake, Snow Patrol, André Rieu, Jonas Kaufmann and more
06 January 2025
Politics
Romanian ruling coalition's presidential candidate steps back
06 January 2025
Macro
Romania's public deficit tops 7% of GDP in Jan-Nov
03 January 2025
Travel
Romania featured in Vogue, CNN lists for best places to visit in 2025