Romanian military divers make unexpected find during training

Romanian military divers who were taking part in a training exercise in the Black Sea uncovered two wrecks of two ships, Digi24 reported.

The ships are located at a depth of 60 meters. The divers examined only one of them and say such a discovery, made during training, is quite rare.

The visibility was low during the intervention but the divers could see many of the ship’s elements, including the hole left in the shell of the ship by a mine explosion.

The two ships are believed to be commercial vessels but archaeologists are now tasked with establishing the period they date from.

(Photo: Centrul de Scafandri Facebook Page)

