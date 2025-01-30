Romanian mercenaries evacuated from Congo after threats from advancing rebels

A group of Romanian citizens stranded in the North Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of Congo due to military conflict has been successfully evacuated from the country, but not before some of them were filmed being threatened by the advancing rebels.

The Romanian citizens were working as private contractors for the Congolese government, training local troops. Their evacuation from the regional capital, Goma, was conducted after Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) activated an Inter-institutional Crisis Cell.

The Crisis Cell coordinated efforts with regional states, the United Nations, and MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo.

The situation in eastern DR Congo remains critical, with significant military, humanitarian, and diplomatic consequences. The ongoing conflict continues to claim civilian lives and displace large numbers of refugees.

MAE also expressed condolences for the loss of MONUSCO peacekeepers, acknowledging their essential role in protecting civilians in the region.

"Romania remains committed to regional and UN-led efforts to end the armed conflict in the Great Lakes region and address its root causes," the ministry stated.

Before the evacuation, a video shared online showed a Romanian mercenary being humiliated by a rebel leader. In the video, a Romanian fighter is seen forced to kneel with his hands behind his head while being threatened with execution. "Don't joke with us. We fight for our children's future. We want a dignified country. We don't like adventurers - don't let us catch you here again," the rebel leader warned.

Back in Romania, more information about the mercenaries has surfaced. Investigative journalists at PressOne showed how one of the mercenaries, Florin Gabriel Dăscălescu, works as a gendarme and took leave to fight in Congo while still listed as an active officer. He requested unpaid leave for a year in January 2023, citing family health issues, but then started posting pictures from the DRC, where he worked and continues to work for controversial mercenary Horațiu Potra, who was contracted by the local government to fight against the M23 rebels.

PressOne sources claim that Dăscălescu is not the only still-active officer who has fought or is fighting alongside Horațiu Potra.

The M23 rebels in the resource-rich region of eastern Congo are reportedly backed by Rwanda. In response, Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi told the nation on Wednesday, January 29, that he would mount a military riposte against what he says are thousands of Rwandan soldiers who crossed illegally into Congo, according to Reuters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)