About 2,500 Romanian and 240 foreign troops to join National Day parade in Bucharest

Around 2,500 military personnel and specialists from Romania’s Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Romanian Intelligence Service, Special Telecommunications Service, National Administration of Penitentiaries, and Customs Authority will participate in Bucharest’s National Day parade on December 1.

In addition, the military parade held at the Arch of Triumph will also feature 190 technical vehicles and 45 aircraft.

Alongside Romanian troops, approximately 240 foreign soldiers will also participate in the military parade, as part of detachments from Albania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Turkey, and troops from NATO ally countries contributing to structures stationed in Romania.

The foreign detachments include approximately 21 technical means, including combat aircraft, according to the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

The National Day military parade will start at 10:00 am on December 1, in the Arch of Triumph Square in northern Bucharest. The event will also bring traffic restrictions in the area.

Romania also holds the parliamentary elections on December 1.

