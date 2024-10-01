FRF partners with Hudl, announces EUR 1.2 mln investment to integrate technology in Romanian football

The Executive Committee of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) approved an investment of roughly EUR 1.2 million over the next 4 years to support all the national teams, Casa Pariurilor League 2 clubs, top 24 academies, and Women's SuperLiga clubs. By partnering with Hudl, a global leader in video and data analysis in sports, a shared working vision will be introduced within the national teams, FRF said.

As part of this project, the Romanian Football Federation aims to train specialists and technical staff members in data collection and analysis and to contribute to the development of the video and data analysis departments of Romanian clubs.

Each team will benefit from the installation of an automated match camera, fixed or mobile, depending on the infrastructure of the stadium where they play their matches.

In addition, each team will have access to the Hudl platform to use the video analysis program and communicate directly with the players, in addition to match reports and statistics.

(Photo source: Frf.ro)