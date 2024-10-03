Romanian entrepreneur relaunches healthy food brand FruFru

The founder of the healthy food brand FruFru will relaunch the brand in his own stores after taking it over from Unilever – whom he sold in 2020-2022, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Starting in 2021, Mihai Simiuc developed the Ototo retail chain dedicated to independent brands, which has three physical stores in Bucharest and one in Vienna, with businesses of RON 15 million (EUR 3 million) in 2023.

"FruFru is back, and there is no better place to continue this story than Ototo. The FruFru story began in 2006 out of the desire to help people lead a healthy life. We then continued with the FruFru Cooperative, which gathered brands with similar values ​​under the same roof. Knowing what a struggle such a business entails and having already learned the lessons, we launched Ototo in 2021 as a platform designed to support independent brands (...). Now we are back with FruFru, as an independent brand (...)," Simiuc wrote on Ototo's Instagram page.

(Photo source: Facebook/FruFru)