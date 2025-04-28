Romanian engineers at ASSIST Software developed a tool that helps enterprises save 30% more in company time

News from Companies

Developed by ASSIST Software, this AI-based assistant helps companies locate and access their most valuable internal data securely, efficiently, and on their own terms.

The Cost of Not Knowing in Companies Worldwide

In organizations across sectors, from manufacturing to finance, healthcare to IT, one operational inefficiency remains largely unaddressed: the difficulty employees face in locating internal information. Documents, reports, procedures, and archived data are spread across departments, systems, and formats. While this fragmentation is rarely seen as an immediate crisis, its cumulative impact is significant.

According to data from IDC, employees spend up to 30% of their workweek searching for internal resources or recreating content that already exists. That time translates directly into operational costs and missed opportunities. For enterprises dealing with compliance, client-facing deadlines, or data-heavy workflows, the implications go even further: delays in decision-making, duplicated efforts, and exposure to risk due to outdated or inaccessible documents.

A Customizable Software Solution Integrated Into Microsoft Teams and Slack

WiseMate was developed by ASSIST Software, a Romanian technology company with over 32 years of experience building tailored software solutions for enterprise environments. Based in Suceava, ASSIST is known for delivering robust, highly secure systems to clients worldwide, often operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, business operations, and digital infrastructure.

WiseMate represents one of ASSIST's most focused responses to an ongoing enterprise challenge: making institutional knowledge accessible to the people who need it, exactly when needed.

WiseMate is a fully customizable AI assistant that connects directly to internal platforms such as Microsoft SharePoint, company databases, CRMs, and cloud repositories. It is accessible through a chat interface most commonly integrated into Microsoft Teams or Slack and responds to plain language queries from employees.

What distinguishes WiseMate is its simplicity for the end user and its technical depth behind the scenes. When a staff member asks how many vacation days they have left or where to find last quarter's sales report, the system delivers an exact response drawn from authoritative data sources within the context of the user's role and permissions. The result is both faster and more accurate access to company knowledge.

WiseMate is Nothing Like an Off-The-Shelf SaaS Solution

For ASSIST Software's development team, each WiseMate deployment begins with a detailed technical analysis of the client's data infrastructure. Implementation includes secure integration with existing systems, indexing relevant content, alignment with internal workflows, and close collaboration with the client's IT and compliance teams.

"We've always built solutions that reflect how our clients actually work. With WiseMate, we're not just delivering a tool. We're building an internal knowledge system that fits their structure, their permissions, and their pace. And we ensure it's done securely, end to end," says Lucian Cucoș, Head of the AI Department at ASSIST Software.

Data security is a defining aspect of WiseMate's design. All exchanges are encrypted, access is role-based, and organizations retain full control over what data is visible to which users. This makes the system particularly valuable in regulated environments, where confidentiality and auditability are mandatory. For clients in sectors like finance and healthcare, WiseMate allows information to flow where it's needed, without compromising compliance.

A Tool Used Primarily by Enterprises and Large Organizations, But Can Fit Any Company

WiseMate is now in use across a range of industries, particularly in organizations that have grown in complexity and volume. For these companies, the primary benefit reported is a clear reduction in time spent looking for information - minutes saved per task, hours per week, and eventually, measurable gains in team efficiency.

One of the platform's greatest strengths is its ability to adapt. Whether serving HR teams answering routine queries, marketing departments analyzing campaign data, or legal teams verifying document versions, WiseMate adapts to the structure and language of the business. It removes the need for staff to understand where data is stored or which version is most current. The assistant retrieves exactly what's needed—securely, accurately, and in seconds.

ASSIST Software's philosophy has always leaned toward bespoke solutions, and that principle continues with WiseMate. Pricing is determined based on scope, integration complexity, and team size. In practice, this means that small, document-heavy teams and large global departments alike can benefit from the technology—without paying for features they do not need.

In a marketplace saturated with general-purpose AI tools, WiseMate focuses on solving a specific, persistent problem: how to structure and access a company's own knowledge with the least possible friction. For the clients who use it, that focus makes all the difference. To explore how WiseMate can support your organization's efficiency goals or to request a personalized demo, visit the official product page: https://wise-mate.ai/

