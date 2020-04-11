Romanian entrepreneurs invest EUR 300,000 in digital & tech real estate startup

Alexandru Boghiu and Radu Gogoasa, two Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in tech, real estate and product development, have invested over EUR 300,000 in launching The Mavers, a digital & tech startup on the real estate market.

The company will focus on three main pillars: data science projects (Mavers Analytics Technologies), proptech, and digitalization projects.

“The company's first project is Mavers Analytics Technologies (MAT), a data science platform that consists of two elements: the data warehouse that collects information from many sources, such as real estate developer websites or public data of government institutions and algorithms for machine learning and artificial intelligence that processes this data set, at a granular level. This segregation allows us to create structured reports, on various areas of interest with our own data, or, upon request, we can use a company’s data, collected over time to generate new perspectives," said Alexandru Boghiu, co-founder of The Mavers.

Another project that The Mavers is currently working on is for the residential development division of local Bog’Art group, which prepares to launch the first native digital real estate developer, with fully digitized operations.

Alexandru Boghiu has over 10 years of experience in the area of digital real estate, and prior to the opening of The Mavers, he was Digital & Tech Director at real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania.

Radu Gogoasa brings the experience of investing in startups from London to Bucharest, his knowledge being in the area of product development.

(Photo source: Deniz Bayram/Dreamstime.com)