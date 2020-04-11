Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 07:57
Real Estate

Romanian entrepreneurs invest EUR 300,000 in digital & tech real estate startup

04 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandru Boghiu and Radu Gogoasa, two Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in tech, real estate and product development, have invested over EUR 300,000 in launching The Mavers, a digital & tech startup on the real estate market.

The company will focus on three main pillars: data science projects (Mavers Analytics Technologies), proptech, and digitalization projects.

“The company's first project is Mavers Analytics Technologies (MAT), a data science platform that consists of two elements: the data warehouse that collects information from many sources, such as real estate developer websites or public data of government institutions and algorithms for machine learning and artificial intelligence that processes this data set, at a granular level. This segregation allows us to create structured reports, on various areas of interest with our own data, or, upon request, we can use a company’s data, collected over time to generate new perspectives," said Alexandru Boghiu, co-founder of The Mavers.

Another project that The Mavers is currently working on is for the residential development division of local Bog’Art group, which prepares to launch the first native digital real estate developer, with fully digitized operations.

Alexandru Boghiu has over 10 years of experience in the area of digital real estate, and prior to the opening of The Mavers, he was Digital & Tech Director at real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania.

Radu Gogoasa brings the experience of investing in startups from London to Bucharest, his knowledge being in the area of product development.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deniz Bayram/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 10:58
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 07:57
Real Estate

Romanian entrepreneurs invest EUR 300,000 in digital & tech real estate startup

04 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandru Boghiu and Radu Gogoasa, two Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in tech, real estate and product development, have invested over EUR 300,000 in launching The Mavers, a digital & tech startup on the real estate market.

The company will focus on three main pillars: data science projects (Mavers Analytics Technologies), proptech, and digitalization projects.

“The company's first project is Mavers Analytics Technologies (MAT), a data science platform that consists of two elements: the data warehouse that collects information from many sources, such as real estate developer websites or public data of government institutions and algorithms for machine learning and artificial intelligence that processes this data set, at a granular level. This segregation allows us to create structured reports, on various areas of interest with our own data, or, upon request, we can use a company’s data, collected over time to generate new perspectives," said Alexandru Boghiu, co-founder of The Mavers.

Another project that The Mavers is currently working on is for the residential development division of local Bog’Art group, which prepares to launch the first native digital real estate developer, with fully digitized operations.

Alexandru Boghiu has over 10 years of experience in the area of digital real estate, and prior to the opening of The Mavers, he was Digital & Tech Director at real estate consultancy firm CBRE Romania.

Radu Gogoasa brings the experience of investing in startups from London to Bucharest, his knowledge being in the area of product development.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deniz Bayram/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 10:58
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption