Romanian on Diamond Princess cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus

A Romanian citizen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined in Yokohama, tested positive for coronavirus, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

He was transferred for isolation and treatment at a Japanese hospital specializing in this type of situations, MAE explained.

“Romania’s embassy in Japan is in contact with the Romanian citizen and has undertook urgent steps to learn additional information about the sanitary procedures that will be taken by Japanese authorities,” according to a press release from MAE, quoted by News.ro.

The embassy is also in contact with the other Romanians on the ship, namely 15 crew members and 2 passengers.

MAE also announced that the medical evaluation is underway on the MS Westerdam cruise ship. Seventeen Romanian citizens are on board – 9 passengers and 8 crew members.

The ship is currently docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, after being turned downed by several countries.

(Photo: Adrianocz/ Dreamstime)