Coronavirus suspicion: Tests come back negative for Romanian patient

Tests on a Romanian man under suspicion of being infected with the new coronavirus came back negative.

The man had treated several people infected with coronavirus at a clinic in Munich before returning to Romania.

The tests showed the man has a seasonal rhinitis, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, the director of the Matei Balș Infectious Diseases Institute, announced on February 12, Digi24.ro reported.

The man worked as a nurse in Germany and took care of four people who had the virus but he was properly equipped when he entered in contact with them.

He returned to the country on February 7, visited his parents in Reșița, his sister in Gărâna, and went skiing in Semenic, in Caraș-Severin.

He started feeling ill on February 11, and developed a cough and fever. The flu test he underwent came back negative and, later, so did the coronavirus one.

He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in Timișoara. Several members of the medical staff working at the Reşiţa County Hospital who came into contact with the man were also quarantined, as a precaution. The man’s family is also being monitored.

On February 13, health minister Victor Costache said all needed measures have been taken and Romania is ready in the event that coronavirus cases are confirmed. He also said that no coronavirus cases are currently confirmed in the country.

(Photo: Pixabay)