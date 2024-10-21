American rapper Wiz Khalifa brought to trial in Romania for smoking weed on stage

American rapper Wiz Khalifa has been brought to trial by prosecutors in Constanța after smoking marijuana on stage at the "Beach, Please!" festival in Costinești, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

Specifically, DIICOT prosecutors have indicted Khalifa, by his real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz, for illicit drug use on October 16 at the Constanța Tribunal. The decision follows investigations by DIICOT's Constanța Territorial Service into the moment when Wiz Khalifa allegedly smoked cannabis on stage during his performance back in July of this year.

The images went viral at the time, and the artist was immediately detained by the police after his performance. He was later released but the investigation continued.

Possession of marijuana is illegal in Romania. According to the law, Wiz Khalifa, 37, faces a prison sentence of 3 months to 2 years or a fine. The law also specifies that if the offenses involve high-risk drugs, the penalty is imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years.

“Investigations revealed that during a performance at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța County, he possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis (a risk drug) and consumed another quantity of cannabis on stage in the form of a hand-rolled cigarette," the Romanian Police stated at the time, cited by Digi24.

The rapper immediately apologized in a post on social media after the incident. “Last night's show was amazing. I didn’t mean to disrespect Romania by lighting up a joint on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big joint next time," he wrote on X.

(Photo source: Yakub88 | Dreamstime.com)