Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:22
Business
Romanian construction group gets another EUR 286 mln motorway contract
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tehnostrade and Spedition UMB, two construction companies owned by local businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, in association with Electromontaj Bucharest, won a RON 1.39 billion ( EUR 286 million) contract with the state road management company CNAIR for the design and execution of approximately 30 km of the Transylvania motorway, between Nadaselu and Zimbor localities.

The signing of the contract took place on September 22, in Cluj-Napoca.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"With the signing of the contract for Nadaselu-Zimbor, only two sections will remain for which the contracts need to be signed," prime minister Ludovic Orban said at the contract signing ceremony, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He added that, once the highway will be completed, the time needed to drive the distance from Cluj-Napoca to the western border will be reduced to "an hour or so."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:37
17 September 2020
Business
Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 09:22
Business
Romanian construction group gets another EUR 286 mln motorway contract
23 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tehnostrade and Spedition UMB, two construction companies owned by local businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, in association with Electromontaj Bucharest, won a RON 1.39 billion ( EUR 286 million) contract with the state road management company CNAIR for the design and execution of approximately 30 km of the Transylvania motorway, between Nadaselu and Zimbor localities.

The signing of the contract took place on September 22, in Cluj-Napoca.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"With the signing of the contract for Nadaselu-Zimbor, only two sections will remain for which the contracts need to be signed," prime minister Ludovic Orban said at the contract signing ceremony, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He added that, once the highway will be completed, the time needed to drive the distance from Cluj-Napoca to the western border will be reduced to "an hour or so."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:37
17 September 2020
Business
Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote