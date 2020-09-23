Romanian construction group gets another EUR 286 mln motorway contract

Tehnostrade and Spedition UMB, two construction companies owned by local businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, in association with Electromontaj Bucharest, won a RON 1.39 billion ( EUR 286 million) contract with the state road management company CNAIR for the design and execution of approximately 30 km of the Transylvania motorway, between Nadaselu and Zimbor localities.

The signing of the contract took place on September 22, in Cluj-Napoca.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

"With the signing of the contract for Nadaselu-Zimbor, only two sections will remain for which the contracts need to be signed," prime minister Ludovic Orban said at the contract signing ceremony, Ziarul Financiar reported.

He added that, once the highway will be completed, the time needed to drive the distance from Cluj-Napoca to the western border will be reduced to "an hour or so."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)