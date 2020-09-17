Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:37
Business
Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026
17 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tender for the third section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway will be launched soon, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on September 16, Economica.net reported.

The procedures have already started for three of the motorway's five segments, and the European Commission recently unlocked EUR 875 million for them.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The contractors have already started working on two sections (Sibiu-Boita and Curtea de Arges - Pitesti), while the contract for the third segment is still under litigation. The section mentioned by PM Orban stretches from Cornetu to Tigveni through a moderately difficult region. The final part, not yet subject to a tender, is also the most difficult - Boita - Cornetu, along the Olt river valley.

On a highly optimistic note, the head of the state road construction and management company CNAIR, Mariana Ionita, in an interview with Ziarul Financiar daily, assured that the entire motorway would be ready by 2025-2026.

Speaking about the most problematic section, Ionita said that the tender documents are close to being completed, and should be published in October.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 08:16
04 September 2020
Business
EC approves EUR 876 mln for “easy part” of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:37
Business
Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026
17 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tender for the third section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway will be launched soon, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on September 16, Economica.net reported.

The procedures have already started for three of the motorway's five segments, and the European Commission recently unlocked EUR 875 million for them.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The contractors have already started working on two sections (Sibiu-Boita and Curtea de Arges - Pitesti), while the contract for the third segment is still under litigation. The section mentioned by PM Orban stretches from Cornetu to Tigveni through a moderately difficult region. The final part, not yet subject to a tender, is also the most difficult - Boita - Cornetu, along the Olt river valley.

On a highly optimistic note, the head of the state road construction and management company CNAIR, Mariana Ionita, in an interview with Ziarul Financiar daily, assured that the entire motorway would be ready by 2025-2026.

Speaking about the most problematic section, Ionita said that the tender documents are close to being completed, and should be published in October.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected]der.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 08:16
04 September 2020
Business
EC approves EUR 876 mln for “easy part” of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content