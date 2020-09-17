Romanian state road company CNAIR promises Sibiu-Pitesti motorway by 2026

The tender for the third section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway will be launched soon, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on September 16, Economica.net reported.

The procedures have already started for three of the motorway's five segments, and the European Commission recently unlocked EUR 875 million for them.

The contractors have already started working on two sections (Sibiu-Boita and Curtea de Arges - Pitesti), while the contract for the third segment is still under litigation. The section mentioned by PM Orban stretches from Cornetu to Tigveni through a moderately difficult region. The final part, not yet subject to a tender, is also the most difficult - Boita - Cornetu, along the Olt river valley.

On a highly optimistic note, the head of the state road construction and management company CNAIR, Mariana Ionita, in an interview with Ziarul Financiar daily, assured that the entire motorway would be ready by 2025-2026.

Speaking about the most problematic section, Ionita said that the tender documents are close to being completed, and should be published in October.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)