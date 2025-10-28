BraveX Aero, a Romanian manufacturer of fixed-wing, long-range drones, announced on Tuesday, October 28, the signing of a strategic partnership with Germany’s Uniq Things UG, a technology company specializing in autonomous coordination and software for drone swarms.

The technology allows for the simultaneous deployment of multiple drones, contributing to increased information and response capabilities for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. At the same time, it significantly reduces operating costs by centralizing control of multiple drones in a single location, even with a single operator, the company said.

Under this partnership, BraveX is providing Uniq Things with access to its fixed-wing aircraft platforms for the development, testing, and validation of an autonomous multi-drone coordination solution.

The German company Uniq Things contributes its own advanced swarm coordination and mission-level autonomy technology, which enables real-time collaboration between multiple drones. The system automatically distributes tasks, dynamically adapts to mission conditions, and operates with minimal intervention from human operators.

The initiative combines the company’s expertise in aerospace engineering with Uniq Things’ advanced swarm coordination technology and marks the launch of a new operating model: “Swarm-as-a-Service.” This provides governments, institutions, and private operators with access to advanced capabilities for operating large-scale drone swarms capable of performing complex missions, such as interventions in areas affected by natural disasters.

The swarms can also protect civilian or military critical targets, providing continuous patrols of large perimeters. They can also monitor the airspace for early detection of threats from long-range drones such as the Shahed or Geran-3, or expand communication networks.

“This collaboration is a natural step in our mission to expand the capabilities of long-range unmanned systems. By combining BraveX drones, optimized for endurance, with Uniq Things’s advanced software, we are building the foundation for aerial operations that far exceed what individual drones can achieve,” said Răzvan Costea-Bărluțiu, co-CEO of BraveX Aero.

Currently, BraveX models achieve a flight time of up to four hours, significantly exceeding the usual specifications of multirotor (copter-type) drones, which generally operate for less than 60 minutes and at distances of up to 10-15 kilometers.

BraveX Aero aims to become one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of industrial drones with extended autonomy and high flight capacity by 2030. The company already operates an active production line near Cluj-Napoca and plans to reach a volume of 500 units delivered annually by 2028.

(Photo source: press release)