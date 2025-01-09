Defense

Romanian army officials to take command of EU peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina

09 January 2025

Romanian Major General Florin Barbu is set to take command of the EU’s EUFOR ALTHEA mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). As a result, Romania will hold the command of two of the nine military operations and missions conducted under the Common Security and Defence Policy to which it contributes personnel.

Aside from holding command positions, the Romanian Armed Forces have additionally deployed the "Dacian Pumas" detachment, consisting of approximately 100 military personnel and 4 IAR-330 helicopters for transport, reconnaissance, and medical evacuation, to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The European Union's EUFOR ALTHEA operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina was launched in December 2004 based on a United Nations Security Council mandate (UN Resolution no. 1575/2004) to ensure a safe and stable environment, particularly through support for public authorities, and conduct combined and collective training for the country's armed forces. With about 500 troops, Romania is the largest troop contributor to the mission, according to an official press release.

The EUFOR ALTHEA operation, which Romania will command for one year, includes over 1,000 military personnel from 24 contributing countries.

Romania also holds the command of the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) for the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic (EUTM RCA), through Brigadier General Nicolae Gabriel Oros, who took this role from another Romanian officer, Brigadier General Cornel Tonea Bălan. 

Established in April 2016, EUTM RCA provides support to Central African authorities in strategic advisory and educational activities for the security forces of the Central African Republic. Approximately 60 Romanian soldiers participate in EUTM RCA.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)

