Romania’s national football team failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Turkey in the playoff semifinal in Istanbul on Thursday, March 26. The loss extends Romania’s absence from the tournament, with their last appearance dating back to 1998, Agerpres reported.

The match was decided by a second-half goal from Ferdi Kadıoğlu in the 53rd minute, following a pass from Arda Güler.

Turkey controlled much of the game, but Romania defended compactly and limited clear chances in the first half. Romania’s best early opportunity came through Ianis Hagi, whose shot was blocked, while goalkeeper Ionuț Radu dealt with attempts from the hosts.

The defeat marks Romania’s third unsuccessful World Cup playoff campaign, after previous attempts in 2002 and 2014.

Turkey will now face the winner of the Slovakia-Kosovo matchup in the playoff final.

Head coach Mircea Lucescu said after the match that the game was balanced, despite Turkey’s dominance in possession.

“We defended very well. They hit the crossbar once, but we hit it twice. The mistake that led to the goal was one that could have been avoided without any problem. Unfortunately, these things happen - a fraction of a second of inattention. Turkey have a good team, I think they will reach the World Cup. We didn’t come here to fight anyone, we came with the desire to be here,” Lucescu said on Prima TV, as quoted by News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Stefan Constantin)