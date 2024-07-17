Startup

Minister: Romania's Start-Up Nation program will continue with EUR 440 mln budget this year

17 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Start-Up Nation program, which aims to stimulate entrepreneurship in Romania through grants, will continue this year with a budget of over EUR 440 million from European funds, minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, Ştefan-Radu Oprea, said on Tuesday, July 16. 

"I think an emergency ordinance will be passed at the first government meeting," he added. 

The minister also said that another state-backed program, one aimed at helping women entrepreneurs, is expected to start at the end of July. The authorities are currently working on the technical platform for applications. 

Romania's economic development must be based on investments, salary increases, and consumption growth, minister Oprea commented.

"Geography is Romania's friend. In this period, we are no longer a country on the border of the European Union; we are a country on the front line, where there is effervescence (...) And I like to quote from The Economist, which says that in the next 7 - 8 years, Romania will have the highest economic growth in the European Union," he said, quoted by Agerpres

In the minister's view, Romania's exports could reach the value of EUR 100 billion this year, up from EUR 93 bln in 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Startup

Minister: Romania's Start-Up Nation program will continue with EUR 440 mln budget this year

17 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Start-Up Nation program, which aims to stimulate entrepreneurship in Romania through grants, will continue this year with a budget of over EUR 440 million from European funds, minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, Ştefan-Radu Oprea, said on Tuesday, July 16. 

"I think an emergency ordinance will be passed at the first government meeting," he added. 

The minister also said that another state-backed program, one aimed at helping women entrepreneurs, is expected to start at the end of July. The authorities are currently working on the technical platform for applications. 

Romania's economic development must be based on investments, salary increases, and consumption growth, minister Oprea commented.

"Geography is Romania's friend. In this period, we are no longer a country on the border of the European Union; we are a country on the front line, where there is effervescence (...) And I like to quote from The Economist, which says that in the next 7 - 8 years, Romania will have the highest economic growth in the European Union," he said, quoted by Agerpres

In the minister's view, Romania's exports could reach the value of EUR 100 billion this year, up from EUR 93 bln in 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 July 2024
Environment
Geologists look for mammoth bone fragments along Romania’s Buzău River valley
17 July 2024
Sports
Romanian Nicolae Stanciu’s goal against Ukraine ranked fourth-best at EURO 2024
17 July 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom receives 600 compensation claims for flights canceled on July 8, says most are incomplete
17 July 2024
Politics
Two Romanian MEPs elected as vice presidents of the European Parliament
17 July 2024
Energy
Romanian Govt. looking to boost electricity storage capacity amid current shortages
17 July 2024
Transport
Study: Romania leads CEE in the adoption of fully electric vehicles
17 July 2024
Tech
Microsoft, Amazon and Google post losses in Romania despite significant business
17 July 2024
Startup
Minister: Romania's Start-Up Nation program will continue with EUR 440 mln budget this year