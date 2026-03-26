Romania’s Sphera Franchise Group offers dividends worth RON 41 mln

Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the company that operates the Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell chains in Romania, announced a dividend with a yield of 2.2% for 2026.

The Board of Directors of Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, has convened the General Meeting of Shareholders for April 28, 2026. On the agenda is the approval of a gross dividend of RON 1.06 (EUR 0.21) per share, the total amount allocated from undistributed net profit for 2023–2024 being RON 41 million (EUR 8 million).

Depending on the current trading price of RON 37.55 (EUR 7.36), the gross dividend yield is 2.82%.

According to the report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the proposed record date is May 14, 2026 (ex-date May 13), and dividend payments are expected to begin on June 5, 2026.

Additionally, shareholders will vote on a reduction of the share capital by RON 9.6 million (EUR 1.88 million) through the cancellation of 642,106 treasury shares acquired by the company under its buyback programs.

The current dividend proposal comes after the group distributed over RON 80 million (EUR 15.7 million) to investors last year.

Management is also requesting approval of a credit facility of EUR 27 million (RON 137.7 million) from Raiffeisen Bank to finance operations.

Sphera’s restaurant sales increased by 1.5% in 2025, reaching RON 1.57 bln (EUR 308.0 million), mainly supported by the Romanian market, which generated around 86% of the total.

SFG shares have lost 11% over the past year, at a market value of RON 1.5 billion (EUR 294.1 million).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sphera Group)