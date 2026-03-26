Romania’s leading Banca Transilvania announces dividends, free shares in 2026

The largest bank in Romania, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), announced cash distributions and free share allocations in 2026, but also a buyback program that is in preparation.

The bank’s Board of Directors convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for April 28-29. On the agenda is a proposal to allocate RON 4.09 billion (EUR 802.6 million) in profit obtained last year. From that amount, RON 241.1 million (EUR 47.31 million) will constitute a legal reserve, while RON 1.4 billion (EUR 274.79 million) will be distributed as dividends.

The proposed gross dividend, with a payment date of June 30, is RON 1.28 per share. Calculated at net level and reported to the latest closing price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, this provides shareholders with a yield of 2.96%.

The company also submitted a capital increase of RON 1.57 billion for approval through the issuance of 157.26 million new shares with a nominal value of 10.00 lei/share, which will be distributed free of charge to shareholders.

Also on the shareholders' meeting agenda is a point regarding the implementation of a buyback program for a number of 5 million own shares, representing 0.46% of the share capital.

The bank ran similar programs last year, when the dividend yield was 6.2%, not counting the free shares. BT gave investors a second dividend in December 2025, with a yield of roughly 2.3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

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