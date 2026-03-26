Capital markets

Romania’s leading Banca Transilvania announces dividends, free shares in 2026

26 March 2026

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The largest bank in Romania, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), announced cash distributions and free share allocations in 2026, but also a buyback program that is in preparation.

The bank’s Board of Directors convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for April 28-29. On the agenda is a proposal to allocate RON 4.09 billion (EUR 802.6 million) in profit obtained last year. From that amount, RON 241.1 million (EUR 47.31 million) will constitute a legal reserve, while RON 1.4 billion (EUR 274.79 million) will be distributed as dividends.

The proposed gross dividend, with a payment date of June 30, is RON 1.28 per share. Calculated at net level and reported to the latest closing price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, this provides shareholders with a yield of 2.96%. 

The company also submitted a capital increase of RON 1.57 billion for approval through the issuance of 157.26 million new shares with a nominal value of 10.00 lei/share, which will be distributed free of charge to shareholders. 

Also on the shareholders' meeting agenda is a point regarding the implementation of a buyback program for a number of 5 million own shares, representing 0.46% of the share capital.

The bank ran similar programs last year, when the dividend yield was 6.2%, not counting the free shares. BT gave investors a second dividend in December 2025, with a yield of roughly 2.3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alpar Benedek|Dreamstime.com)

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Capital markets

Romania’s leading Banca Transilvania announces dividends, free shares in 2026

26 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The largest bank in Romania, Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV), announced cash distributions and free share allocations in 2026, but also a buyback program that is in preparation.

The bank’s Board of Directors convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for April 28-29. On the agenda is a proposal to allocate RON 4.09 billion (EUR 802.6 million) in profit obtained last year. From that amount, RON 241.1 million (EUR 47.31 million) will constitute a legal reserve, while RON 1.4 billion (EUR 274.79 million) will be distributed as dividends.

The proposed gross dividend, with a payment date of June 30, is RON 1.28 per share. Calculated at net level and reported to the latest closing price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, this provides shareholders with a yield of 2.96%. 

The company also submitted a capital increase of RON 1.57 billion for approval through the issuance of 157.26 million new shares with a nominal value of 10.00 lei/share, which will be distributed free of charge to shareholders. 

Also on the shareholders' meeting agenda is a point regarding the implementation of a buyback program for a number of 5 million own shares, representing 0.46% of the share capital.

The bank ran similar programs last year, when the dividend yield was 6.2%, not counting the free shares. BT gave investors a second dividend in December 2025, with a yield of roughly 2.3%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alpar Benedek|Dreamstime.com)

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