Romanian court declares Russian citizen undesirable on suspicions of sabotage

The Bucharest Court of Appeal declared Russian citizen Denis Frolov undesirable on the territory of Romania for a period of 10 years due to suspicions of sabotage.

The case brought forth by the Prosecutor’s Office was registered on May 7, 2026, with the 9th Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section. The General Inspectorate for Immigration also intervened in the case.

A day later, the court admitted the request and decided that Denis Frolov, a Russian citizen, represented a risk to Romania’s national security.

According to the news website Reporter24, Frolov was born in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region and emigrated to Russia as a child together with his parents. After receiving military training, he returned to Ukraine once the war started, then arrived in Slatina, southern Romania, in 2024. He allegedly came to the attention of the Romanian Intelligence Service due to suspicious activities, including the possession of manuals on how to manufacture explosives and incendiary devices.

According to the cited source, the Russian citizen was allegedly involved in intelligence-gathering activities and possible acts of sabotage targeting the interests of NATO and European Union member states. He also allegedly acted as a facilitator for hybrid-type actions against the “military capabilities of allies in Europe.”

Romanian intelligence officers reportedly documented that Denis Frolov showed an “unusually high ability to ensure counter-intelligence measures,” while also benefiting from financial resources with suspicious origins.

Frolov was escorted outside Romania by immigration officers after the court decision.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanasin Srijaroensirikul|Dreamstime.com)