Justice

Romanian president nominates new Constitutional Court judge

08 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has appointed university professor Dacian Cosmin Dragoș as a judge on the Constitutional Court (CCR). The appointment was made official on Tuesday, July 8, through a presidential decree. 

Dragoș, a professor at the Faculty of Political, Administrative and Communication Sciences and a PhD supervisor at the Faculty of Law at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, will begin his nine-year term on July 13.

The nomination falls under the constitutional powers of the president, who appoints three of the nine Constitutional Court judges, the Romanian Presidency explained. The top court is renewed by a third of its members every three years.

Dacian Cosmin Dragoș is a widely respected expert in administrative and European law. He was a recipient of the prestigious Marie Curie European research fellowship at Michigan State University (2005–2006) and served as a World Bank expert in public procurement between 2020 and 2023. 

He has played a key role in drafting Romania’s Administrative Procedure Code and Administrative Code and has contributed significantly to both national and international projects focused on public administration reform and the rule of law, according to the press release.

His legal expertise also extends to high-profile international cases. He served as legal expert for Romania in the Roșia Montană arbitration and other disputes. 

Additionally, he chaired the National Council of Ethics for Scientific Research, Technological Development, and Innovation during 2016–2017 and 2020–2023.

“Through this nomination, the president of Romania reaffirms his strong commitment to the proper functioning of public authorities, the independence of the judiciary, the respect for the rule of law, and the strengthening of the Constitutional Court’s role as the guardian of the supremacy of the Constitution,” the Presidency said.

The Constitutional Court of Romania is composed of nine judges appointed for a nine-year term that cannot be extended or renewed. Three judges are appointed by the Chamber of Deputies, three by the Senate, and three by the president, according to Euronews Romania.

In late June, the Parliament also appointed two new judges to the Constitutional Court: Mihai Busuioc, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and Csaba Asztalos, proposed by the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). They will replace Marian Enache and Livia Stanciu, whose mandates expire on July 13.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian president nominates new Constitutional Court judge

08 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian president Nicușor Dan has appointed university professor Dacian Cosmin Dragoș as a judge on the Constitutional Court (CCR). The appointment was made official on Tuesday, July 8, through a presidential decree. 

Dragoș, a professor at the Faculty of Political, Administrative and Communication Sciences and a PhD supervisor at the Faculty of Law at Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, will begin his nine-year term on July 13.

The nomination falls under the constitutional powers of the president, who appoints three of the nine Constitutional Court judges, the Romanian Presidency explained. The top court is renewed by a third of its members every three years.

Dacian Cosmin Dragoș is a widely respected expert in administrative and European law. He was a recipient of the prestigious Marie Curie European research fellowship at Michigan State University (2005–2006) and served as a World Bank expert in public procurement between 2020 and 2023. 

He has played a key role in drafting Romania’s Administrative Procedure Code and Administrative Code and has contributed significantly to both national and international projects focused on public administration reform and the rule of law, according to the press release.

His legal expertise also extends to high-profile international cases. He served as legal expert for Romania in the Roșia Montană arbitration and other disputes. 

Additionally, he chaired the National Council of Ethics for Scientific Research, Technological Development, and Innovation during 2016–2017 and 2020–2023.

“Through this nomination, the president of Romania reaffirms his strong commitment to the proper functioning of public authorities, the independence of the judiciary, the respect for the rule of law, and the strengthening of the Constitutional Court’s role as the guardian of the supremacy of the Constitution,” the Presidency said.

The Constitutional Court of Romania is composed of nine judges appointed for a nine-year term that cannot be extended or renewed. Three judges are appointed by the Chamber of Deputies, three by the Senate, and three by the president, according to Euronews Romania.

In late June, the Parliament also appointed two new judges to the Constitutional Court: Mihai Busuioc, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and Csaba Asztalos, proposed by the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). They will replace Marian Enache and Livia Stanciu, whose mandates expire on July 13.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 July 2025
Justice
Romanian president nominates new Constitutional Court judge
08 July 2025
Politics
Romanians hold mixed opinions about new president Nicușor Dan, survey shows
08 July 2025
Transport
FlixBus kicks off domestic operations in Romania, connecting 50+ cities with low-cost routes
08 July 2025
Administration
Cooling points and water fountains available across Bucharest amid ongoing heatwave
08 July 2025
Politics
Romanian PM confirms second fiscal corrective package by end of July
08 July 2025
Politics
Romanian government assumes responsibility for fiscal corrective package
08 July 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's utility group Electrica issues EUR 500 mln FX bonds on foreign markets
08 July 2025
Environment
Bear cubs to be relocated to sanctuary after mother killed over fatal attack on Romania’s Transfăgărășan