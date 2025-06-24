Romanian Parliament elects new heads for Senate and Chamber of Deputies

The Romanian Parliament has elected new leaders for its two chambers following the formation of the new government led by prime minister Ilie Bolojan. Sorin Grindeanu, the interim leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was confirmed as president of the Chamber of Deputies, while Mircea Abrudean of the National Liberal Party (PNL) was elected president of the Senate.

Both nominations received favorable approval from Parliament before the final secret ballot, Euronews Romania reported. Grindeanu secured 201 votes, defeating his main rival, Ionel Goidescu of SOS, who received 20 votes. Abrudean received 89 votes in the Senate, while his primary challenger, Mircia Chelaru, obtained 24.

Sorin Grindeanu replaces Ciprian Șerban, who recently took office as minister of transport. Grindeanu is also serving as interim president of the PSD following the resignation of Marcel Ciolacu on May 20.

Meanwhile, Mircea Abrudean succeeds Ilie Bolojan, who left the role to become prime minister. Abrudean previously served as Secretary General of the government with ministerial rank in Marcel Ciolacu’s cabinet and was a vice president of the Senate prior to this appointment.

The Parliament also appointed two new judges to the Constitutional Court of Romania: Mihai Busuioc, proposed by PSD, and Csaba Asztalos, proposed by the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). They will replace Marian Enache and Livia Stanciu, whose mandates expire on July 13.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)