Lia Savonea appointed president of Romania’s High Court despite past controversies

Judge Lia Savonea has been appointed president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania’s top judicial authority, following a vote by the Judges’ Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), Hotnews.ro reported on June 23. Savonea received 9 out of 10 votes, with the appointment set for a three-year term beginning on the date the position becomes vacant but no later than September 17, 2025.

Savonea previously served as head of the Superior Council of Magistracy and is currently president of the Bucharest Court of Appeal. Her appointment follows an interview held before the Judges’ Section of the CSM.

Speaking to journalists following the interview, Lia Savonea addressed public criticism of her career, stating: “This label of controversial judge is unfounded, it is regrettable.”

Over the years, Savonea has been associated with a number of contentious judicial decisions. These include ruling the indictment in the “Revolution” case, in which former president Ion Iliescu is a defendant, as non-compliant, and ordering a retrial in the case of Mario Iorgulescu, who had been sentenced to 13 years and 8 months in prison for causing a fatal car crash while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Her appointment also follows public opposition. In 2023, civic platform Declic launched a petition signed by tens of thousands of people urging the CSM not to promote Savonea. The group cited a 2015 case in which Savonea sentenced a man to eight months in prison with a suspended sentence for sexual intercourse with a minor. The man, accused of assaulting his 13-year-old niece, received a lenient sentence based on the court’s finding that the minor had consented.

Asked about her vision for the High Court, Savonea said she aimed to build “a better justice system, a justice system for the people” and called for unity among magistrates, emphasising values of independence and professional integrity.

The CSM’s decision comes amid ongoing public scrutiny of Romania’s judiciary and broader debates about the integrity and transparency of judicial appointments.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)