Finance

More Romanians invested in Bitcoins than at Bucharest Stock Exchange 

24 March 2025

Over 600,000 Romanians invest in cryptocurrencies, according to Horia Gustă, president of the Association of Fund Administrators (AAF), quoted by Economica.net. For comparison, the stock exchange has only 220,000 investors.

The regulations and lack of financial education are the main obstacles to bringing more investors to regulated markets such as BVB, according to Horia Gustă.

While classic capital markets are subject to a burdensome package of regulations coming from the EU level, cryptocurrency operators have not been subject to any rules until recently, he explains.

"Europe is so regulated that you won't find any advertising for any investment fund. There are many regulations and they don't help. Crypto had no rules and developed in a few years," said the AAF president.

(Photo source: Loft39studio/Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Loft39studio/Dreamstime.com)

