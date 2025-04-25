Romania's national postal operator leases 5,000 sqm at CTPark Bucharest for regional logistics hub

The National Company Poşta Română (Romanian Post) has signed a temporary lease agreement for more than 5,000 square meters of space in CTPark Bucharest, a major logistics and industrial park located west of the capital on the A1 highway at kilometer 13, CTP announced.

The leased space will serve as the Bucharest Regional Courier and Logistics Hub, forming part of Poşta Română’s broader strategy to modernise and optimise its logistics infrastructure.

The national postal operator is currently undergoing a historic transformation programme, which includes over RON 80 million (EUR 16 million) in investments for the renovation and development of regional logistics hubs, as well as the installation of advanced parcel sorting technologies.

CTPark Bucharest, owned and operated by CTP - the largest listed industrial and logistics developer in Europe by gross leasable area - offers strategic access to the capital’s transportation infrastructure. The site is located a 15-minute drive from the Păcii and Preciziei subway stations and is close to key residential districts such as Militari and Drumul Taberei.

Spanning a total surface of 57.9 hectares with 570,000 square meters of built-up area, CTPark Bucharest is one of the region’s key logistics centers. The park provides essential amenities, including a cafeteria, medical point, and green spaces. It accommodates a wide range of tenants, including equipment distributors, logistics solution providers, and e-commerce and retail companies operating both large-scale warehouses and last-mile delivery units.

(Photo source: CTP)