Update: Romanian president Nicușor Dan also congratulated the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for their "mobilization and for the firm vote in favor of continuing the country’s European path."

In a message shared on social media, the Romanian leader said: "You have written a page of history, and we know it was not easy. You made your voices heard, and you should be proud of yourselves. I also extend my congratulations to the authorities of the Republic of Moldova and to president Maia Sandu for the well-organized conduct of the election and for the way threats were managed. Romania will continue to stand by the Republic of Moldova.”

Initial story: Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated Moldova’s citizens for their “exemplary mobilization” in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, hailing the decisive victory of president Maia Sandu’s pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).

With nearly all votes counted, PAS secured slightly over 50% of ballots, enough to form a majority government, while the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc trailed with roughly 24.2%, according to official data. The result is widely seen as a turning point for Moldova’s European integration ambitions.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for their exemplary mobilization in yesterday’s parliamentary elections and for voting in the European direction. I would also like to especially commend the authorities of the Republic of Moldova for the exemplary way they organized the ballot and for how they withstood complex pressures meant to derail the people’s will. In the end, as happens in genuine democracies, it was the people’s vote that made the difference,” the Romanian PM said.

Ilie Bolojan also noted that Romania would stand firmly beside Moldova on its European path.

“Personally, and on behalf of the Romanian government, we will be alongside the Republic of Moldova on this journey. Congratulations, Moldova!” he said.

Sorin Grindeanu, leader of the ruling coalition’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), also praised the outcome, calling it a “vote for democracy and development.”

“Congratulations to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who chose to continue the European path! With over 50% of the vote, PAS can now form a government oriented toward democratic values, development, and a better standard of living,” Grindeanu said.

The September 28 election outcome is seen as strengthening president Maia Sandu’s push to bring Moldova closer to the European Union, a path backed by Romania and many Western partners.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)