Romania could support peace in Ukraine by opening military bases to NATO, PM says

Romania may contribute to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine by granting NATO allies access to its military bases, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in a televised interview on Antena 1, as reported by Agerpres.

Responding to questions about European leaders’ reported calls for the United States to deploy F-35 fighter jets to Romania as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, Bolojan reiterated that Bucharest has already drawn some red lines.

“Romania has said at least two things very clearly: we will not send troops, we will not engage in any possible deployment of troops on Ukrainian territory. That was a very clear point,” the prime minister said.

He explained, however, that Romania’s position within NATO provides an alternative contribution: offering its military bases to allied forces.

“Given our NATO membership, our military bases, already jointly operated by Romanian and NATO forces, mainly air forces, can be used by NATO troops, by US forces, and by other allies. Today, our airports host aerial patrols, air policing missions monitoring the Black Sea, and joint military exercises. This could be Romania’s contribution to ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine: making our military bases available to NATO,” Bolojan added.

The Ministry of Defense also issued a statement reaffirming Romania’s role as a “reliable and active ally in defending NATO’s eastern flank” and underscoring its commitment to providing “multidimensional and sustainable support to Ukraine in close coordination with NATO and the European Union.”

Officials noted that Romania will remain involved in all allied decisions regarding security guarantees, stressing that any measures will comply with international treaties and domestic legislation.

Currently, Romania’s air force operates F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, while its strategic Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base recently hosted the certification of a German Air Force detachment carrying out Enhanced Air Policing missions alongside Romanian pilots. This cooperation highlights Romania’s position as a stronghold on NATO’s eastern flank, bolstering both deterrence and defense capabilities in the region, the ministry said.

Reaffirming its firm commitment to national and collective security, Romania’s defense authorities stressed that the country will continue to act “with responsibility and in full alignment with its obligations within NATO and the European Union.”

