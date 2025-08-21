Defense

Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees

21 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

European allies are pressing the United States to deploy F-35 fighter jets to Romania as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine, The Times reported, citing discussions among senior military officials. Romanian outlet Hotnews.ro also confirmed the scenario is under consideration.

The move would place advanced US aircraft at NATO’s largest air base in Europe, currently under development in Romania, in an effort to deter any renewed Russian aggression.

US president Donald Trump said on August 18 that Washington will not send ground troops to Ukraine but signaled readiness to provide “air support” as part of a broader security package.

Following a White House meeting attended by Trump, European leaders, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, military chiefs gathered in Washington to discuss logistical details of American backing, according to The Times.

Romanian president calls for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, immediate return of abducted children

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luca Luigi Chiaretti/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Defense

Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees

21 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

European allies are pressing the United States to deploy F-35 fighter jets to Romania as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine, The Times reported, citing discussions among senior military officials. Romanian outlet Hotnews.ro also confirmed the scenario is under consideration.

The move would place advanced US aircraft at NATO’s largest air base in Europe, currently under development in Romania, in an effort to deter any renewed Russian aggression.

US president Donald Trump said on August 18 that Washington will not send ground troops to Ukraine but signaled readiness to provide “air support” as part of a broader security package.

Following a White House meeting attended by Trump, European leaders, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, military chiefs gathered in Washington to discuss logistical details of American backing, according to The Times.

Romanian president calls for strong security guarantees for Ukraine, immediate return of abducted children

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Luca Luigi Chiaretti/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services
21 August 2025
Culture
International Photography Awards: Ilona Schong named 2025 People Photographer for series on Romanian homes
21 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president plans US visit early 2026 focused on economic ties
21 August 2025
Defense
Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees
21 August 2025
Energy
Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary
21 August 2025
Tech
Romania’s Cybersecurity Agency warns of deepfake scam using president Nicușor Dan’s image
21 August 2025
Environment
Romania sends firefighters to aid Spain in battle against wildfires