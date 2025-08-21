Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees

European allies are pressing the United States to deploy F-35 fighter jets to Romania as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine, The Times reported, citing discussions among senior military officials. Romanian outlet Hotnews.ro also confirmed the scenario is under consideration.

The move would place advanced US aircraft at NATO’s largest air base in Europe, currently under development in Romania, in an effort to deter any renewed Russian aggression.

US president Donald Trump said on August 18 that Washington will not send ground troops to Ukraine but signaled readiness to provide “air support” as part of a broader security package.

Following a White House meeting attended by Trump, European leaders, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, military chiefs gathered in Washington to discuss logistical details of American backing, according to The Times.

