Romania considers importing Pakistani workforce

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on April 17 agreed to send Pakistani workers to Romania in different sectors by 2020.

The decision came after a request from Romanian ambassador to Pakistan Niculaie Goia, who informed the Pakistani authorities that Romania may need to bring as many as one million workers from various counties, in the next years, to cover for the local workforce deficit, Thenews.com.pk reported.

The ambassador laid down to the Pakistani officials the details of the labor market of Romania and informed them that the country needs at least 40,000 drivers, adding that the country is ready to accommodate a large number of Pakistani drivers. In addition to that, doctors, engineers, construction workers, and IT specialists will be required.

The current demand in Romania presents an unprecedented opportunity for Pakistan, he added.

