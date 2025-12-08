Romania to suffer Europe's 3rd-highest heatwave temperatures by 2100, study shows

Romania ranks 3rd in a European heatwave vulnerability ranking and will experience 3 heatwave events annually, lasting 17 cumulative days with average temperatures of 36.82°C, placing it ahead of all Mediterranean countries, according to new research from climate system experts at Reinders Corporation.

The study analysed climate modelling data, heatwave frequency, and average temperatures across European nations to rank which 10 countries will be most severely impacted by global warming. Key metrics in the study include annual heatwave frequency, cumulative duration (in days), and average heatwave temperature (°C). These indicators were synthesised into an overall heatwave score to rank the most heatwave-prone European countries projected for 2100.

Romania has a heatwave vulnerability score of 65.99, ahead of countries like Turkey (58.70) and Greece (58.38), but also Italy (43.03). Romania is behind France (100) and Russia (79.92).

Nevertheless, Romania will experience more frequent heatwaves than Russia and is tied with Moldova, with 3 annual events compared to Russia's 2, Greece's 2, and Italy's 1. Romania shares identical duration patterns with Moldova at 17 cumulative days, significantly longer than Russia's 14 days, Turkey's 13 days, Ukraine's 13 days, and Italy's 9 days.

Overall, Eastern Europe emerges as an unexpected heatwave hotspot, with Romania (3rd, 65.99 score) leading a regional cluster that includes Moldova (4th, 64.93 score) and Bulgaria (5th, 60.56 score).

"What makes Romania's ranking particularly noteworthy is that it will face more severe heatwave conditions than countries like Greece, Turkey, and Italy, which are currently associated with Mediterranean heat. Romania will experience 3 heatwave events annually with average temperatures of 36.82°C, creating a heat burden that outweighs what we traditionally expect from Southern European destinations,” said Gerrit Jan Reinders, CEO and climate data expert at Reinders Corporation.

