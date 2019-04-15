More foreign workers might be accepted if needed, Romanian labour minister says

The contingent of foreign workers in Romania will increase if companies from the private sector ask for it, labour minister Marius Budai said on April 12 in Botoşani, local Agerpres reported.

He added that the number of work permits for foreign workers went up from 15,500 to 20,000, this year, but the figure will increase if there are requests from Romanian companies.

“This year, we issued a government decision for 20,000 work permits. If the private sector requires this, we will surely increase this quota. (...) We want all Romanians to have a place work, but we also want employers to have enough workforce because we have many projects to implement,” Buda said.

More than 33,000 jobs were made available to the unemployed in Romania at the General Labor Exchange, organized on Friday, across the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)