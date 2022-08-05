Romania not to sell stakes in state companies after two-year moratorium expires on August 15

No companies subordinated to the Romanian Ministry of Economy will be sold after August 15, when the moratorium on the sale of shares held by the state in national companies and companies expires, economy minister Florin Spătaru stated.

"Let me be clear, we will not take any steps to sell assets or shares of state companies. I am speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Economy and of the 37 companies I have under my command," he said, according to Bursa.ro.

"I think it is a normal approach to preserve this critical infrastructure in order to be able to ensure the sustainability of the economy and economic development. In no case do the companies under the Ministry of Economy will be traded or sold," the minister explained when asked what will happen after August 15 when the law 173/2020 regarding the prohibition of the sale of shares held by the state in companies and societies expires.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei)