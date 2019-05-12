Newsroom
Politics
Romanian specialists participate in NATO cyber defense exercise
05 December 2019
More than 75 Romanian specialists, coordinated by the Cyber Defense Agency from the Cyber Defense Command of the Ministry of National Defense, participate in Cyber Coalition 2019, the most important cyber defense exercise organized by NATO. The exercise is organized between December 2 and December 5, with the Coordination Center in the city of Tartu in Estonia.

The exercise is attended by representatives from all NATO member states, from the NATO Communications and Information Agency and from the NATO Center of Excellence for Cyber Defense, as well as by specialists from the military, private and academic sectors, and representatives of non-NATO member countries, according to the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

The Romanian specialists come from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Protection and Guard Service, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, and CERT-RO (National Center for Cyber Security Incident Response). The Romanian team also includes private partners with expertise in cyber security from Bitdefender, Certsign, Oracle, Provision, Safetech and Secureworks.

The exercise’s main goal is to test and train the response capacity of the Alliance when it comes to defending its critical infrastructures against third-party challenges when operating in an area open to cyber confrontations. Using a controlled and secure virtual environment, all participants must solve scenarios that involve complex vulnerabilities, threats and risks, to which they have to provide prompt solutions.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40