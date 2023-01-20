Romania’s Defence Ministry donates RON 7 mln worth of medical supplies to Moldova

The Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) donates protective medical equipment worth over RON 7.3 million (some EUR 1.5 million) to the neighbouring Republic of Moldova, including face shields, gloves, plastic goggles, and face masks.

The donation is made based on an agreement between the Romanian state through the Ministry of Finance and Moldova’s Ministry of Defence dated December 29, 2022, MApN said. It consists of 1,000 face shields, 9,000 glove boxes, 2,000 plastic goggles, 3 million surgical masks, as well as 500,000 protective masks.

MApN representatives handed over the medical supplies to their counterparts from the Republic of Moldova at the Leușeni-Albita border crossing control point on January 19 and 20.

Earlier this month, Romanian health minister Alexandru Rafila announced that Romania would receive from South Korea a donation of medical and IT equipment worth about USD 8 million. The assistance comes in response to the donation of COVID-19 vaccines that Romania made to South Korea.

